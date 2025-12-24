Britons should ‘reach out’ to one another, Starmer says in Christmas message
- Sir Keir Starmer delivered his Christmas message from 10 Downing Street, urging Britons to connect with friends, relatives, and neighbours.
- The Prime Minister spoke openly about grief and loss, referencing the death of his brother Nick last Boxing Day.
- He emphasised that during a time celebrating love and abundance, loss or hardship can feel more acute.
- Starmer encouraged people to reach out to those in need, stating it can make a "huge difference" and embodies the spirit of Christmas.
- He also acknowledged the persistent cost of living crisis across Britain, affirming that addressing it is his "priority".