Starmer jokes that IKEA worker should replace him in Parliament

Starmer jokes with 'lookalike' about standing in for him at PMQs
  • Sir Keir Starmer visited an IKEA store in Croydon, south London, on Monday, 12 January.
  • The purpose of his visit was to mark the introduction of changes to parental leave policies.
  • These changes include unpaid parental leave being available from an employee's first day in a new job.
  • During his visit, Sir Keir joked with an IKEA staff member named Stephen.
  • He suggested Stephen, who shared a similar appearance with short, grey hair, should stand in for him at Prime Minister's Questions.
