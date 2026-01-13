Starmer jokes that IKEA worker should replace him in Parliament
- Sir Keir Starmer visited an IKEA store in Croydon, south London, on Monday, 12 January.
- The purpose of his visit was to mark the introduction of changes to parental leave policies.
- These changes include unpaid parental leave being available from an employee's first day in a new job.
- During his visit, Sir Keir joked with an IKEA staff member named Stephen.
- He suggested Stephen, who shared a similar appearance with short, grey hair, should stand in for him at Prime Minister's Questions.