Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Keir Starmer signals for closer EU ties as he defends leadership

'We are not the Britain of the Brexit years', says Starmer
  • Sir Keir Starmer has affirmed his intention to lead the Labour Party into the next general election, despite recent calls for his resignation.
  • He admitted that appointing Lord Peter Mandelson as US ambassador was a 'mistake' following a scandal that rocked the government.
  • Starmer advocated for closer ties with the European Union, suggesting the UK should “turn its back” on the inward-looking Brexit years and align more closely economically and on defence.
  • The Labour leader faced criticism over the appointment of his former spin doctor, Lord Doyle, to the House of Lords, due to Doyle's past campaigning for a paedophile councillor.
  • The government also saw the departure of several senior figures, including the head of the civil service Sir Chris Wormald, amid accusations of a 'boys' club' culture in Downing Street.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in