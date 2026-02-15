Keir Starmer signals for closer EU ties as he defends leadership
- Sir Keir Starmer has affirmed his intention to lead the Labour Party into the next general election, despite recent calls for his resignation.
- He admitted that appointing Lord Peter Mandelson as US ambassador was a 'mistake' following a scandal that rocked the government.
- Starmer advocated for closer ties with the European Union, suggesting the UK should “turn its back” on the inward-looking Brexit years and align more closely economically and on defence.
- The Labour leader faced criticism over the appointment of his former spin doctor, Lord Doyle, to the House of Lords, due to Doyle's past campaigning for a paedophile councillor.
- The government also saw the departure of several senior figures, including the head of the civil service Sir Chris Wormald, amid accusations of a 'boys' club' culture in Downing Street.
