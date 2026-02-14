Starmer says Europe must be ready to fight growing threat from Russia
- Sir Keir Starmer stated that Europe must be prepared to fight as it faces a growing threat from Russia, despite not seeking conflict.
- He warned that Russia's rearmament would accelerate even after a peace deal for Ukraine, necessitating a full and robust response.
- Starmer emphasised the need to build 'hard power' as the currency of the age, to deter aggression and be ready to fight if necessary.
- He announced that the UK will deploy a carrier strike group to the North Atlantic and High North region this year.
- Sir Keir Starmer reaffirmed the UK's profound commitment to NATO's Article 5, assuring allies that the UK would come to their aid if called upon, addressing questions raised by US President Donald Trump.
