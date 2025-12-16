Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer shares defiant message to Jewish community following Bondi Beach attack

Bondi Beach attack not an isolated incident, warns Keir Starmer
  • Sir Keir Starmer pledged to eradicate antisemitism in the UK, stating that Jewish people must not be "cowed by terror".
  • Speaking at a Hanukkah reception in Downing Street, he emphasised the need to defend the Jewish way of life and British liberties.
  • The Prime Minister also addressed the reception, highlighting that antisemitism is a problem for all and requires a cultural shift.
  • The gathering, which included Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, took place in the wake of the recent Bondi Beach massacre in Australia.
  • Sir Keir acknowledged that the entire Jewish community had been shaken by the "abhorrent attack" in Australia.
