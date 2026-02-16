Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cabinet Office probes Labour group amid calls for Starmer to step in

'We are not the Britain of the Brexit years', says Starmer
  • The Cabinet Office is investigating a report commissioned by Labour Together, a think tank that supported Sir Keir Starmer's leadership bid.
  • The report, for which PR consultancy Apco was paid £36,000 in 2023, allegedly contained "deeply personal and false claims" about journalist Gabriel Pogrund, including his Jewish background.
  • Technology Secretary Liz Kendall confirmed the government is "looking into" the facts, while a regulatory body is also investigating public affairs companies.
  • Sir Keir Starmer faces pressure to launch an inquiry into the think tank, with Labour MP John McDonnell having repeatedly requested one.
  • The Conservative Party has called for Labour to investigate minister Josh Simons, who commissioned the report, and other Labour Together directors, urging a suspension of engagement with the think tank.
