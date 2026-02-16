Cabinet Office probes Labour group amid calls for Starmer to step in
- The Cabinet Office is investigating a report commissioned by Labour Together, a think tank that supported Sir Keir Starmer's leadership bid.
- The report, for which PR consultancy Apco was paid £36,000 in 2023, allegedly contained "deeply personal and false claims" about journalist Gabriel Pogrund, including his Jewish background.
- Technology Secretary Liz Kendall confirmed the government is "looking into" the facts, while a regulatory body is also investigating public affairs companies.
- Sir Keir Starmer faces pressure to launch an inquiry into the think tank, with Labour MP John McDonnell having repeatedly requested one.
- The Conservative Party has called for Labour to investigate minister Josh Simons, who commissioned the report, and other Labour Together directors, urging a suspension of engagement with the think tank.
