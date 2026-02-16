Starmer under fire over Labour think tank probe into journalists
- Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is facing pressure to launch an inquiry into Labour Together, a think tank that helped him become party leader, over its reported investigation into journalists.
- The think tank allegedly paid PR consultancy Apco £36,000 in 2023 for a report that contained "deeply personal and false claims" about journalist Gabriel Pogrund, including his Jewish background.
- Government minister Josh Simons commissioned the 2023 report, which was informally shared with Labour figures, including cabinet ministers, in 2024.
- The Conservative Party has urged Labour to investigate Mr Simons's role and that of other Labour Together directors, calling for the party to suspend all engagement with the think tank.
- Senior Labour figures, including former chancellor John McDonnell and MP Karl Turner, have also called for an independent inquiry into the affair, with Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty supporting a probe.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks