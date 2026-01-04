Keir Starmer makes defiant vow in his first interview of 2026
- UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has affirmed his commitment to remaining in office, stating he will still be leader "this time next year".
- His declaration follows a challenging 2025, characterised by sluggish economic performance and poor poll ratings.
- In his first 2026 interview with the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Starmer dismissed internal speculation regarding his future.
- He argued that frequent changes in leadership are not in the national interest, drawing a contrast with the previous Conservative government's instability.
- Starmer asserted he was elected with a "five-year mandate" to deliver change and intends to be judged on his government's results by the next election.