Starmer’s appeal at first cabinet meeting of 2026

Starmer stands by Denmark after Trump's threat over Greenland
  • Sir Keir Starmer appealed for unity and discipline at his first cabinet meeting of the year, urging his team to focus on tackling the cost of living crisis.
  • Speculation continues regarding Sir Keir's leadership, with Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, and former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner cited as potential successors.
  • Wes Streeting publicly denied he is seeking the leadership, stating he is "certainly not talking about it" amidst reports of Scottish Labour MPs asking him to take over.
  • A new YouGov poll places Labour in third position with 17 per cent, behind Reform UK (26 per cent) and the Conservatives (19 per cent), ahead of crucial May elections.
  • Sir Keir emphasised that the government's focus for the next general election will be on whether people feel better off, if public services are improving, and if communities feel safer.
