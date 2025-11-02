Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Question over whether Starmer will last as PM, says head of Unison

Starmer refuses to say if he stands by pledge not to raise taxes
  • Christina McAnea, General Secretary of Unison, stated she cannot guarantee Keir Starmer will remain Labour leader after next May's elections.
  • McAnea criticised Labour's performance since coming to power last July, describing their actions as a series of “own goals” and calling for a “reset”.
  • Opinion polls suggest Labour faces potentially disastrous election results next year, trailing Nigel Farage’s Reform UK and risking losses in Wales, Scotland, and local English elections.
  • Tensions have escalated between Labour and major unions, with warnings from Unite and the FBU about potential disaffiliation and an end to political donations.
  • McAnea highlighted the stripping of the winter fuel allowance as a significant 'own goal' and expressed that voters expected more financial benefit from the government.
