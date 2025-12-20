Think tank’s push to scrap workers’ rights agenda
- A think tank influential in Sir Keir Starmer's leadership campaign, Labour Together, has produced a new document advocating for the abolition of 80 per cent of Angela Rayner's workers' rights agenda.
- The unpublished document criticises the Employment Rights Bill, due to become law in January, arguing it "saps dynamism" from the economy.
- This stance directly contradicts Sir Keir Starmer's recent praise for the reforms as a significant upgrade to workers' rights.
- Labour Together described the paper as a "provocation" for discussion, stating it fully supports the current Employment Rights Act, but the proposals risk sparking a major internal party row.
- The paper's release follows reports that Labour Together was canvassing party members about potential leadership challengers to Sir Keir Starmer, including Angela Rayner and other prominent Labour figures.