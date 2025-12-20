Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Think tank’s push to scrap workers’ rights agenda

Keir Starmer accidentally calls Angela Rayner 'prime minister'
  • A think tank influential in Sir Keir Starmer's leadership campaign, Labour Together, has produced a new document advocating for the abolition of 80 per cent of Angela Rayner's workers' rights agenda.
  • The unpublished document criticises the Employment Rights Bill, due to become law in January, arguing it "saps dynamism" from the economy.
  • This stance directly contradicts Sir Keir Starmer's recent praise for the reforms as a significant upgrade to workers' rights.
  • Labour Together described the paper as a "provocation" for discussion, stating it fully supports the current Employment Rights Act, but the proposals risk sparking a major internal party row.
  • The paper's release follows reports that Labour Together was canvassing party members about potential leadership challengers to Sir Keir Starmer, including Angela Rayner and other prominent Labour figures.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in