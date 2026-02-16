Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer vows to enforce crackdown on children’s online activity

Starmer warns Europe must be ‘ready to fight to protect its people, values and way of life'
  • Keir Starmer is vowing to enforce a crackdown on children and teenagers using smartphones to enhance online safety within months.
  • Proposed reforms include a minimum age limit for social media, restrictions on “infinite” scrolling, and preventing children from using VPNs for illicit content or interacting with online chatbots.
  • Ministers are taking steps to swiftly implement powers and will close a legal loophole to force all AI chatbot providers to comply with the Online Safety Act.
  • A government consultation on new social media protections will launch in March, guided by feedback from parents and children.
  • The plans also include amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill to ensure chatbots protect users from illegal content and to preserve children's social media data, inspired by Jools' Law.
