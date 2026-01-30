Keir Starmer indicates support for Trump’s potential strikes on Iran
- Sir Keir Starmer has indicated he would support Donald Trump using military action to 'deal with' Iran, as US forces continue to build up in the Middle East.
- Donald Trump warned Iran to 'come to the table' for a 'fair and equitable deal' or face a 'far worse' attack, amid escalating tensions and demands for a nuclear agreement.
- Sir Keir stated that the goal is to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and to address the 'grotesque' repression of protesters within the country.
- Thousands of people are believed to have been killed in Iran's brutal crackdown on government protesters, with an ongoing internet blackout hindering accurate casualty figures.
- The European Union plans to designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, while the UK government faces calls to follow suit but has refused to comment on proscription matters.
