Keir Starmer indicates support for Trump’s potential strikes on Iran

Keir Starmer hails 'historic' China visit
  • Sir Keir Starmer has indicated he would support Donald Trump using military action to 'deal with' Iran, as US forces continue to build up in the Middle East.
  • Donald Trump warned Iran to 'come to the table' for a 'fair and equitable deal' or face a 'far worse' attack, amid escalating tensions and demands for a nuclear agreement.
  • Sir Keir stated that the goal is to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and to address the 'grotesque' repression of protesters within the country.
  • Thousands of people are believed to have been killed in Iran's brutal crackdown on government protesters, with an ongoing internet blackout hindering accurate casualty figures.
  • The European Union plans to designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, while the UK government faces calls to follow suit but has refused to comment on proscription matters.
