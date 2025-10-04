Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK to leave European Convention of Human Rights if Tories win election

Video Player Placeholder
Badenoch slams Starmer after Rayner resigns: 'Britain deserves better'
  • The Conservative Party has announced its intention to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) if it wins the next general election.
  • This decision follows a review by shadow attorney general Baron Wolfson, which found ECHR membership limits the government's ability to address immigration and other policy areas.
  • Kemi Badenoch, the party leader, is expected to formally announce the move at the upcoming party conference, stating it is necessary to protect Britain's borders, veterans, and citizens.
  • Lord Wolfson, while confirming the legal and practical feasibility of withdrawal, cautioned that it would not be a complete solution to all issues.
  • Opposition parties, including Labour, the Liberal Democrats, and Reform UK, have criticised the proposal, questioning its effectiveness and Kemi Badenoch's leadership.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in