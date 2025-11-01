Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kemi Badenoch warned over Conservative leadership amid low ratings

Kemi Badenoch criticises Rachel Reeves over rent license row
  • Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative Party leader, faces a leadership challenge if the party fails to improve its standing by the May elections, with Robert Jenrick considered a likely successor.
  • Support for the Conservatives has fallen by seven points since Ms Badenoch became leader a year ago, with polls consistently showing the party at historically low levels around 17 per cent.
  • Critics within the party accuse Ms Badenoch of a lack of sustained engagement and warn that delaying a leadership change until May could be detrimental due to the growing influence of Reform UK.
  • Reform UK has seen a steady stream of defections from the Conservatives, including an MP and former party chair, alongside dozens of councillors, raising concerns about further losses.
  • While some MPs believe a leadership change is necessary to counter Reform UK, others fear that yet another leadership contest would make the party appear unstable and further alienate voters.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in