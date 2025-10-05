Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kemi Badenoch warned over hard line policies unveiled at conference

Watch: Moment Kemi Badenoch asked if Reform UK have stolen Tory thunder
  • Kemi Badenoch unveiled hard-right policies at the Conservative Party conference, including a commitment to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights if they win the next general election.
  • She also pledged to deport 150,000 foreign criminals and illegal immigrants annually, following earlier announcements to repeal the Climate Change Act and scrap net-zero targets.
  • Former Tory attorney general Dominic Grieve warned these policies are a “death wish” for the Conservatives, making them indistinguishable from Nigel Farage's Reform UK.
  • Badenoch proposed a new deportation force, referencing controversial ICE agents used by Donald Trump, and suggested restricting protest rights, specifically regarding pro-Palestine demonstrations.
  • The conference itself was notably quiet with low attendance and absent corporate sponsors, while Badenoch attempted to rally the party by rejecting identity politics and advocating for national unity.
