Badenoch reveals moment Tories nearly went bankrupt

Badenoch hits back at empty hall accusations: ‘Fringe was full’
  • Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch admitted the party nearly went bankrupt after their worst-ever election defeat in 2024.
  • Badenoch said that keeping donors on side “actually took quite a lot of my time” during her first months in office, emphasising a party's reliance on funding and confirming there was a risk the party could have gone bankrupt.
  • She assumed leadership following Rishi Sunak's resignation, which occurred after the party lost 250 seats in the general election.
  • Badenoch claims to be rebuilding the party's principles and plan for Britain, focusing on responsibility, fairness, competence, and national pride.
  • Despite the party reportedly raising more money than its rivals, YouGov polling indicates only 12 per cent of voters view Badenoch as a prime minister in waiting.
