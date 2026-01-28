Defecting Tories had a ‘tantrum dressed up as politics’, says Badenoch
- Kemi Badenoch criticised former Conservative colleagues who defected to Reform UK, labelling their actions as a "tantrum dressed up as politics" stemming from failed leadership ambitions.
- Speaking days after Suella Braverman's defection, Badenoch suggested former ministers like Robert Jenrick and Nadhim Zahawi jumped ship after failing to secure positions or peerages.
- The Tory leader denounced the "psychodrama" in British politics, asserting that the Conservative Party is moving in a "new direction" and only wants true Conservatives.
- Badenoch stated she was elected to "renew and rebuild" the party, not to revert to 1990s policies or dismantle it for Nigel Farage.
- She questioned Reform UK's ability to govern, stating she could assemble a larger shadow cabinet and that the Conservatives are focused on the future, not past battles.