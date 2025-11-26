Kemi Badenoch slams Budget as a ‘smorgasbord of misery’ – and calls on Reeves to resign
- Kemi Badenoch criticised Rachel Reeves' budget, labelling it a "Budget for Benefits Street" and a "smorgasbord of misery".
- Badenoch claimed the budget included a new £26 billion tax raid, increasing borrowing and hiking taxes on workers, pensioners, and savers.
- She stated the budget would increase benefits for 560,000 families by an average of £5,000, funded by working people.
- The Conservative leader accused Reeves of breaking promises not to raise taxes further, referencing a previous £40 billion tax hike.
- Badenoch called for Reeves' resignation, suggesting she would be remembered as the "country's worst-ever Chancellor", prompting laughter from Labour MPs.