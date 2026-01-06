Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US ‘morally right’ to seize Maduro, says Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch says US action in Venezuela was ‘morally’ right
  • Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch praised the US seizure of Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro, calling the action "morally right".
  • She stated that Venezuela was a "brutal regime" and expressed understanding for the US intervention, despite acknowledging that the legal certainty was not yet clear.
  • Badenoch drew on her personal experience of growing up under a military dictatorship in Nigeria to explain her stance, saying she knows what it is like to have someone like Maduro in charge.
  • She questioned the universal relevance of international law, arguing it is based on agreements that can be disregarded, and highlighted previous foreign involvement in Venezuela.
  • While supporting the US action in Venezuela, Badenoch clarified that her support for President Trump did not extend to his threats to acquire Greenland, stating it is not for sale.
