Kennedy again claims unproven connection between Tylenol and autism
- Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. asserted an unproven connection between Tylenol and autism during a Cabinet meeting with President Trump.
- Kennedy suggested that critics of his theory are driven by hatred towards President Trump and acknowledged a lack of medical evidence for his claims.
- He made an erroneous statement regarding a pregnant woman's anatomy, claiming she was taking Tylenol 'with a baby in her placenta'.
- Kennedy also linked autism to circumcision, stating infant boys circumcised have double the rate of autism due to Tylenol given after the procedure.
- Medical experts have expressed significant concerns that Kennedy's unconventional views could undermine evidence-based health policies.