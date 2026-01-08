Thousands have personal data stolen in cyber attack on London council
- Over 100,000 households linked to Kensington and Chelsea Council have been warned after their personal data was stolen in a cyber attack.
- Small samples of the hacked data suggest it contains sensitive personal information, prompting warnings for residents to be vigilant against scams and unexpected contact.
- Westminster City Council and Hammersmith and Fulham Council, which share some services, were also impacted, and all three are collaborating with the National Cyber Security Centre and law enforcement.
- The council is currently checking accessed files, prioritising those belonging to vulnerable individuals, a process expected to take several months.
- Council leader Elizabeth Campbell confirmed they immediately informed residents of the data theft and are working to identify and directly contact those at specific risk.