Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Warning issued as London councils hit by ‘cyber attack’

Co-op boss admits 6.5m members had data stolen in cyber attack
  • Several London councils, including Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham, and Westminster City, have been hit by a cyber attack since Monday morning.
  • The councils, which share IT systems, are working with specialist cyber incident experts and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to protect data and restore services.
  • A spokesperson for the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea stated it is currently 'too early' to determine if any data has been compromised or who is behind the attack.
  • The incident has affected various systems, including phone lines, and residents may experience delays in responses and services.
  • The Information Commissioners' Office has been informed, and the NCSC is aware of the incident and is working to understand its potential impact.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in