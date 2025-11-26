Warning issued as London councils hit by ‘cyber attack’
- Several London councils, including Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham, and Westminster City, have been hit by a cyber attack since Monday morning.
- The councils, which share IT systems, are working with specialist cyber incident experts and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to protect data and restore services.
- A spokesperson for the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea stated it is currently 'too early' to determine if any data has been compromised or who is behind the attack.
- The incident has affected various systems, including phone lines, and residents may experience delays in responses and services.
- The Information Commissioners' Office has been informed, and the NCSC is aware of the incident and is working to understand its potential impact.