Kentucky trooper shot by gunman saved by two nurses on side of the road

Moment gunman opens fire on trooper who is saved by Good Samaritans
  • A Kentucky trooper, Jude Remilien, was shot in the leg by Guy House during a traffic stop after House was asked for his identification.
  • Two nurses, acting as Good Samaritans, quickly intervened to provide first aid to the injured trooper, helping to stop the bleeding before police arrived.
  • Following the shooting, Guy House fled the scene and proceeded to a Baptist church where he murdered a mother and her daughter.
  • House was subsequently killed by police during a stand-off, bringing an end to the incident.
  • Watch the video in full above.
