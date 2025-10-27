Kentucky trooper shot by gunman saved by two nurses on side of the road
- A Kentucky trooper, Jude Remilien, was shot in the leg by Guy House during a traffic stop after House was asked for his identification.
- Two nurses, acting as Good Samaritans, quickly intervened to provide first aid to the injured trooper, helping to stop the bleeding before police arrived.
- Following the shooting, Guy House fled the scene and proceeded to a Baptist church where he murdered a mother and her daughter.
- House was subsequently killed by police during a stand-off, bringing an end to the incident.
