Bladder inflammation is rising among young people. Here’s why
- Urology departments in England and Wales are observing a rise in bladder inflammation among 16 to 24-year-olds, linked to recreational ketamine use.
- Ketamine, a dissociative drug, causes severe damage to the bladder, urinary tract, and kidneys, with symptoms ranging from frequent urination and pain to blood in the urine.
- The drug's by-products irritate and damage urinary tissue, leading to the bladder shrinking, stiffening, and potentially causing kidney issues like hydronephrosis.
- Bladder damage progresses through stages, from initial inflammation, which can be reversible, to permanent damage requiring dialysis or surgery in severe cases.
- Despite being a Class B drug since 2014, ketamine remains affordable and accessible, highlighting the need for increased awareness about its serious health risks.