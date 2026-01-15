Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bladder inflammation is rising among young people. Here’s why

The good, bad, and ugly about Ketamine
  • Urology departments in England and Wales are observing a rise in bladder inflammation among 16 to 24-year-olds, linked to recreational ketamine use.
  • Ketamine, a dissociative drug, causes severe damage to the bladder, urinary tract, and kidneys, with symptoms ranging from frequent urination and pain to blood in the urine.
  • The drug's by-products irritate and damage urinary tissue, leading to the bladder shrinking, stiffening, and potentially causing kidney issues like hydronephrosis.
  • Bladder damage progresses through stages, from initial inflammation, which can be reversible, to permanent damage requiring dialysis or surgery in severe cases.
  • Despite being a Class B drug since 2014, ketamine remains affordable and accessible, highlighting the need for increased awareness about its serious health risks.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in