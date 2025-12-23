Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kevin Costner hit with huge lawsuit over ‘Horizon 2’ costume fees

Kevin Costner says his divorce from Christine Baumgartner was a ‘crushing moment’
  • Kevin Costner is being sued by Western Costume Leasing Company for alleged breach of contract over costumes for his film Horizon, An American Saga — Chapter 2.
  • The company is seeking over $400,000 in damages and fees, including an unpaid bill of $134,256.82.
  • The lawsuit follows the poor box office performance and critical reception of the first Horizon film, which led to the indefinite postponement of Chapter 2's theatrical release.
  • The Independent's review awarded the initial Horizon film two out of five stars, criticizing its lengthy and slow pace.
  • Costner previously faced a lawsuit in May from a stuntwoman who alleged he directed an "unscripted" rape scene for the second film, an accusation he has denied.
