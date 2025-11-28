The Ukrainian city where civilians are hunted by Russian drones every single day
- Russian forces are extensively using short-range, first-person view (FPV) drones to target civilians in southern Ukraine, particularly around the Kherson region, even after its liberation.
- These drone attacks, described by locals as a 'human safari', involve drones hunting people, vehicles, and even animals, causing widespread terror and casualties.
- The United Nations' Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has concluded that these attacks amount to crimes against humanity, including murder and forcible transfer.
- The commander of Ukraine's 310th Separate Marine Electronic Warfare Battalion reports that around 300 drones fly towards Kherson daily, with October seeing 9,000 drones, though over 90% are neutralised.
- The attacks have resulted in over 200 civilian deaths and 2,000 injuries in three southern regions since July 2024, with hospitals treating daily blast injury victims from shelling and drone strikes.