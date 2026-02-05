Kid Rock under fire over resurfaced ‘Cool, Daddy Cool’ song lyrics
- Kid Rock is facing renewed scrutiny over controversial lyrics in his 2001 song Cool, Daddy Cool, which included lines about underage girls.
- The song’s lyrics include: “Young ladies, young ladies, I like 'em underage/ See, some say that's statutory, but I say it's mandatory.” The lyric in question is performed in the Kid Rock song by rapper Joe C, who died in 2000 before its official release.
- The song's lyrics have resurfaced following the announcement that Kid Rock will perform at the All-American Halftime Show, an event protesting the NFL's Super Bowl halftime concert.
- Organized by conservative group Turning Point USA, the rival show will take place on the same night as the Super Bowl, featuring artists like Brantley Gilbert and Lee Brice.
- The protest targets Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, who is headlining the official Super Bowl halftime show, despite him being an American citizen.
