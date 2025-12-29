Sheriff warns Texas teen kidnapped could be in ‘imminent danger’
- Texas teenager Camila Mendoza Olmos vanished from her home on Christmas Eve, prompting authorities to warn she could be in “imminent danger.”
- The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating all scenarios, including kidnapping and human trafficking, and has not ruled out the possibility she may have been taken outside the U.S.
- Camila was last seen just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, believed to be going for a routine morning walk, and left her car and most belongings at home, which officials described as 'highly unusual'.
- Surveillance video showed her wearing baby blue pajama shorts, a black hoodie, and white shoes before the footage ended.
- Her mother reported her missing after she failed to return, and family and friends conducted searches on Christmas Day, appealing for her safe return.