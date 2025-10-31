Scottish man says donating kidney to save brother’s life was a ‘no-brainer’
- Harry Wilson, 65, from Broxburn, donated a kidney to his older brother, Gordon Wilson, 67, after Gordon was diagnosed with kidney disease and required daily dialysis.
- Harry described his decision as a “no-brainer,” stating he would have taken the risk regardless, having witnessed his brother's struggle with dialysis.
- Gordon expressed immense gratitude, vowing to take good care of the donated kidney and perhaps buy Harry a pint.
- Their story coincides with the 65th anniversary of the UK's first successful kidney transplant, performed in Edinburgh in 1960 between twin brothers Lewis and Martin Abbott.
- Since that pioneering surgery, over 2,000 living donor kidney transplants have taken place in Scotland, with consultant transplant surgeon John Terrace praising the transformative impact of such donations.