Killer whales join forces with dolphins in rare hunt
- Footage published in the journal Scientific Report shows killer whales and dolphins cooperatively hunting salmon.
- This unprecedented behaviour was observed in the waters surrounding Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada.
- Researchers believe this marks the first documented instance of cooperative foraging between these two marine mammal species.
- Killer whales, which are the largest species of dolphin, were seen orienting themselves towards and diving with the smaller dolphins.
- Dr Sarah Fortune, the lead author of the report, highlighted the synchronised diving behaviour between the killer whales and dolphins.