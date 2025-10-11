Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kim Jong Un issues warning as military parade shows off nuclear weapons

North Korea marks ruling party’s 80th anniversary with huge ceremony
  • North Korea held a massive military parade in Pyongyang, showcasing its most powerful weapons, including a new intercontinental ballistic missile.
  • The parade marked the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party, highlighting Kim Jong Un’s diplomatic standing and drive to build a formidable arsenal.
  • The new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, described as the “most powerful nuclear strategic weapons system”, was displayed alongside shorter-range ballistic, cruise, and supersonic missiles.
  • In a speech, Kim Jong Un stated his military “must continue to evolve into an invincible force” and credited the party with developing nuclear capabilities to deter the US.
  • The celebrations were attended by top officials from China, Russia, Vietnam, and Laos, following Kim’s recent accusations against the US and its allies for intensifying military activities in the region.
