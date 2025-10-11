Kim Jong Un issues warning as military parade shows off nuclear weapons
- North Korea held a massive military parade in Pyongyang, showcasing its most powerful weapons, including a new intercontinental ballistic missile.
- The parade marked the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party, highlighting Kim Jong Un’s diplomatic standing and drive to build a formidable arsenal.
- The new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, described as the “most powerful nuclear strategic weapons system”, was displayed alongside shorter-range ballistic, cruise, and supersonic missiles.
- In a speech, Kim Jong Un stated his military “must continue to evolve into an invincible force” and credited the party with developing nuclear capabilities to deter the US.
- The celebrations were attended by top officials from China, Russia, Vietnam, and Laos, following Kim’s recent accusations against the US and its allies for intensifying military activities in the region.