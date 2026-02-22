Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Succession rumours swirl as Kim Jong Un’s daughter misses major event

  • Kim Jong Un's daughter, Kim Ju Ae, was notably absent from North Korea's key Workers' Party of Korea congress, prolonging uncertainty over the state's succession plans.
  • Her non-appearance was significant as South Korea's National Intelligence Service had recently suggested she had entered a “successor-designate stage”.
  • Kim Ju Ae, believed to be around 13, has frequently appeared alongside her father at major military parades and public events since November 2022, fuelling succession speculation.
  • The South Korean spy agency, initially sceptical, now views her numerous high-profile appearances as an effort to build a narrative for the country to accept its first female leader.
  • The congress, North Korea's most important political gathering, opened with Kim Jong-un declaring a “proud period” for the nation, despite the ongoing ambiguity regarding his successor.
