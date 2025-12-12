Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

King makes cancer screening plea in video message

King issues call for people to attend cancer screenings in personal message
  • The King released a rare statement about his cancer diagnosis in a video supporting the Stand Up to Cancer campaign.
  • He described his journey as 'overwhelming' and stressed the importance of cancer screenings for early diagnosis.
  • His Majesty noted that his own early diagnosis allowed him to lead a 'full and active life' during treatment.
  • The King's cancer diagnosis was announced in February 2024, leading to the postponement of his public engagements.
  • The cancer, which is not prostate cancer, was discovered in January 2024 during a procedure for an enlarged prostate, with the exact type remaining undisclosed.
