King makes cancer screening plea in video message
- The King released a rare statement about his cancer diagnosis in a video supporting the Stand Up to Cancer campaign.
- He described his journey as 'overwhelming' and stressed the importance of cancer screenings for early diagnosis.
- His Majesty noted that his own early diagnosis allowed him to lead a 'full and active life' during treatment.
- The King's cancer diagnosis was announced in February 2024, leading to the postponement of his public engagements.
- The cancer, which is not prostate cancer, was discovered in January 2024 during a procedure for an enlarged prostate, with the exact type remaining undisclosed.