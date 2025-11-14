Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How King Charles is celebrating his 77th birthday today

King Charles 'done the right thing' stripping Andrew of ‘prince’ title
  • King Charles is celebrating his 77th birthday with a visit to South Wales, accompanied by Queen Camilla.
  • A reception will be held at Cyfarthfa Castle near Merthyr Tydfil, which is also marking its 200th anniversary, with guests including celebrities and cultural figures.
  • The monarch's birthday will also be marked by traditional gun salutes in London and the ringing of bells at Westminster Abbey.
  • This milestone follows a year of significant events for the King, including a cancer diagnosis, his brother's scandal and a historic visit to the Vatican.
  • He recently appeared on the cover of Country Life magazine, showcasing the restoration of his Sandringham gardens, accompanied by a new portrait.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in