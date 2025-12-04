King Charles issues stark warning for future generations over climate crisis
- King Charles has expressed frustration at humanity's handling of the climate crisis, warning against leaving a “ghastly legacy of horror” for future generations.
- His concerns are aired in a new ITV documentary, Steve Backshall’s Royal Arctic Challenge, which sees broadcaster Steve Backshall retrace Charles's 1975 trip to the Canadian Arctic.
- In the programme, Charles questions why scientific conclusions on climate change are not as readily accepted as in other fields, despite the urgency.
- The documentary explores the devastating effects of climate change and pollution on Arctic glaciers, wildlife and indigenous populations over the five decades since Charles’s original journey.
- Charles has been an environmental advocate since 1970, consistently working to raise awareness and develop solutions for various ecological issues.