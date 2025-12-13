Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New cancer screening service unveiled as King Charles give health update

King Charles to share ‘personal’ cancer update in TV broadcast
  • King Charles expressed deep concern that nine million people in the UK are not up to date with cancer screenings.
  • He urged the public to attend screenings, sharing details of his own cancer diagnosis and calling early detection "key".
  • The monarch announced his cancer treatment would be scaled back in the new year, describing it as a "personal blessing".
  • His message, recorded for Stand Up To Cancer, highlighted the importance of overcoming "embarrassment" regarding health checks.
  • A new national Screening Checker, provided by Cancer Research UK, was unveiled to help people determine their eligibility for screening programmes.
