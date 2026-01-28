Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The King lets his guard down in new documentary

Finding Harmony: A King's Vision - Trailer
  • A new Prime Video documentary, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, will offer a personal look at King Charles's character and his long-standing commitment to environmentalism.
  • The film, made in collaboration with The King’s Foundation, highlights his advocacy for ecological issues and sustainable practices, often against early opposition.
  • Kristina Murrin, CEO of The King’s Foundation, describes the King as 'quite an informal person' and 'very funny', suggesting the documentary will challenge public perceptions.
  • It explores His Majesty’s unwavering focus on global challenges like biodiversity loss and climate change, and showcases the Foundation's work in community regeneration and sustainable initiatives.
  • Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet, the documentary will be available globally on Prime Video from 6 February, following a special screening at Windsor Castle attended by the King and Queen.
