King Charles releases his second-ever podcast
- King Charles recorded his second-ever podcast, praising the work of Kew's Millennium Seed Bank during a discussion with actress Cate Blanchett and seed scientist Dr Elinor Breman.
- The recording took place in the private gardens of Windsor Castle, marking 25 years since the Millennium Seed Bank first opened.
- Charles, a patron of Kew, described the initiative as “wonderful” but emphasised the need to “speed up the process” of seed preservation.
- Since its launch in 2000, the Millennium Seed Bank has stored nearly 2.5 billion seeds from over 40,000 species at Wakehurst in Sussex.
- Blanchett highlighted the frustration over inaction on climate change, noting that many initiatives are ready to be scaled up but lack funding direction.