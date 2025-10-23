Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch: King Charles prays with Pope Leo at Sistine Chapel in historic service

King Charles Prays With Pope Leo At Vatican In Historic Service
  • King Charles became the first British monarch to pray publicly with the Pope since the Reformation five centuries ago.
  • The historic ecumenical service took place in the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, 23 October 2025.
  • King Charles, as Supreme Governor of the Church of England, prayed alongside Pope Leo XIV, head of the Catholic Church.
  • This event was part of the King and Queen's two-day state visit to the Vatican.
  • Earlier, the King and Queen had a private reception with the Pope at the Vatican
