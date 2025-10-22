Why the King’s upcoming meeting with the Pope is highly significant
- King Charles III and Queen Camilla have arrived in Italy for a state visit to the Vatican to meet Pope Leo.
- The visit marks the first time a British monarch will pray publicly with the Pope since the Reformation, symbolising unity between Anglicans and Catholics.
- Upon their arrival, the royal couple were formally greeted by representatives from the Holy See at Ciampino 31st Wing Airport in Rome.
- A significant event will be a joint prayer during an ecumenical service at the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, highlighting ongoing dialogue between the churches.
- Buckingham Palace underscored the visit's historical importance and the necessity for Christian communities to unite in addressing global challenges.