Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why the King’s upcoming meeting with the Pope is highly significant

King Charles arrives in Rome for state visit
  • King Charles III and Queen Camilla have arrived in Italy for a state visit to the Vatican to meet Pope Leo.
  • The visit marks the first time a British monarch will pray publicly with the Pope since the Reformation, symbolising unity between Anglicans and Catholics.
  • Upon their arrival, the royal couple were formally greeted by representatives from the Holy See at Ciampino 31st Wing Airport in Rome.
  • A significant event will be a joint prayer during an ecumenical service at the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, highlighting ongoing dialogue between the churches.
  • Buckingham Palace underscored the visit's historical importance and the necessity for Christian communities to unite in addressing global challenges.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in