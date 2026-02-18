Crowds drown out pro-Palestine chants as King visits East End
- King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Barking and Dagenham in London's East End on Wednesday, 18 February.
- The royal couple engaged with organisations providing support to the diverse local community.
- During a walkabout at the Barking Learning Centre Community and Family Hub, pro-Palestine protesters made an appearance.
- The demonstrators were heard shouting 'free Palestine' and displayed placards advocating for a boycott of Israel.
- Their calls were largely drowned out by cheering members of the public, and the royals did not react to the protest.
