King Charles’s historic restoration of Royal gardens celebrated on magazine cover
- King Charles has appeared on the cover of Country Life magazine, celebrating the extensive and remarkable restoration of his Sandringham gardens.
- The monarch's efforts include reviving historic landscapes, reimagining formal parterres, and creating new spaces of reflection and natural beauty.
- Key enhancements feature a new sundial garden, a topiary garden inspired by his childhood memories, a maze, and a 400-yard magnolia walk.
- In 2023, the Sandringham lawn was revamped into a climate friendly topiary garden to better withstand warm weather and heavy rainfall.
- The private estate, a beloved retreat for generations of monarchs, typically opens its gardens to the public from April to October.