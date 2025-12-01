Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

King to host first state visit by a German leader in 27 years

Related: King Charles prays with Pope Leo at Vatican in historic service
  • King Charles III and Queen Camilla are hosting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Budenbender, for a three-day state visit this week, marking the first by a German leader in 27 years.
  • The visit includes a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle, a state banquet, and engagements with the Prince and Princess of Wales, who will greet the German couple at Heathrow Airport.
  • President Steinmeier is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Downing Street and will address Parliament, a privilege not extended to U.S. President Donald Trump.
  • A poignant part of the visit will be a trip to Coventry Cathedral, bombed by Germany during the Second World War, where Mr Steinmeier will lay a wreath, marking the 85th anniversary of the Coventry Blitz.
  • The visit aims to strengthen UK-German relations, following the Kensington Treaty signed in July, which included commitments to closer cooperation on trade, security, and defence.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in