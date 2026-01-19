Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Calls for King Charles to cancel US visit amid Greenland row

Starmer responds to claims he is 'too soft' with Trump
  • Donald Trump has threatened 10 per cent tariffs on UK goods, escalating to 25 per cent, if Britain opposes his bid to acquire Greenland from Denmark.
  • These tariff threats have cast doubt on King Charles's anticipated state visit to the US in April, which aims to revitalise trade relations.
  • Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey urged the Prime Minister to tell Trump that the King's visit should be cancelled if the tariffs proceed.
  • Sir Keir Starmer criticised Trump's use of tariffs against allies as “completely wrong” and not the way to resolve differences.
  • Starmer avoided advising the King directly on the visit, stressing the importance of a strong US relationship for security, while acknowledging differences of opinion.
