King Charles reveals his whisky expertise during tasting session
- The King hosted a business summit at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, joined by Scotland's First Minister John Swinney and Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes.
- The reception celebrated Scottish entrepreneurial spirit, bringing together various business owners, investors, and leaders from industries including technology and healthcare.
- Attendees participated in a whisky tasting, where the King sampled a 31-year-old Rosebank whisky and noted its 'toffee' flavour.
- Leonard Russell, managing director of Rosebank Distillery, expressed honour at the King's interest in their business and his role in promoting Scottish enterprises.
- Separately, the Duke of Sussex attended the High Court in London for his trial against the publisher of the Daily Mail, with his barrister stating the publication's methods caused him “paranoid beyond belief”.