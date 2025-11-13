Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Location, Location, Location presenter speaks to MPs about stamp duty

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home | You Ask The Questions
  • Kirstie Allsopp, presenter of Location, Location, Location, told a Treasury Committee that stamp duty should be abolished.
  • She argued the property tax is damaging the housing stock for first-time buyers and pushing young people into buying homes they cannot truly afford.
  • Allsopp also stated that the high cost of stamp duty encourages people to alter smaller homes rather than moving into bigger abodes.
  • Her views were supported by Professor Tim Leunig, who noted that the current system incentivises first-time buyers to purchase larger, more expensive homes to avoid paying stamp duty multiple times.
  • The Treasury Committee is currently exploring potential property tax changes ahead of the Chancellor Rachel Reeves's Budget on 26 November.
