Four members of family missing after boat sinks at tourist hotspot
- Four members of a Spanish family are missing after their boat sank off the coast of Indonesia in extreme weather conditions on Friday night.
- The father and three of his children were on holiday near Labuan Bajo when their vessel capsized in waves up to three metres in the Padar Island Strait.
- The mother, one daughter, four crew members, and a tour guide were rescued and are safe.
- Rescue teams searched the choppy waters, finding wreckage and debris, but halted operations overnight, planning to resume on Sunday morning.
- The incident occurred in Komodo National Park, a popular tourist destination, where lax safety standards and overcrowding often lead to boating accidents.