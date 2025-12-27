Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Four members of family missing after boat sinks at tourist hotspot

Rescuers examine debris believed to be a part of a tour boat that sank near Padar Island within Komodo National Park
Rescuers examine debris believed to be a part of a tour boat that sank near Padar Island within Komodo National Park
  • Four members of a Spanish family are missing after their boat sank off the coast of Indonesia in extreme weather conditions on Friday night.
  • The father and three of his children were on holiday near Labuan Bajo when their vessel capsized in waves up to three metres in the Padar Island Strait.
  • The mother, one daughter, four crew members, and a tour guide were rescued and are safe.
  • Rescue teams searched the choppy waters, finding wreckage and debris, but halted operations overnight, planning to resume on Sunday morning.
  • The incident occurred in Komodo National Park, a popular tourist destination, where lax safety standards and overcrowding often lead to boating accidents.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in