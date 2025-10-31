Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kristi Noem warns migrant truck drivers: ‘Your days are numbered’

ICE in MN: Kristi Noem on recent immigration enforcement
  • Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended new restrictions on commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) for non-American truck drivers, stating they endanger citizens.
  • These restrictions, announced by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, mandate non-citizens to possess an employment-based visa and pass federal immigration checks for CDLs.
  • Noem reported 223 immigrants, including 146 truck drivers, were arrested in Indiana during “Operation Midway Blitz,” with over 40 holding CDLs.
  • She criticized “sanctuary states” for allegedly issuing CDLs to non-citizens, with Transportation Secretary Duffy threatening to withhold $160 million in federal funds from California.
  • Noem rejected Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's plea to halt federal agents' operations in Chicago over Halloween, asserting the commitment to community safety.
