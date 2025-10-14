Kristi Noem says Coast Guard will get paid despite government shutdown
- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced an “innovative solution” to ensure Coast Guard personnel are paid during the government shutdown, though specific details remain undisclosed.
- This follows a directive from Trump for the Secretary of War to use “all available funds” to compensate military service members.
- Sources suggest the administration may utilize funds from a $165 billion DHS bill, signed in July, to cover Coast Guard salaries.
- The ongoing shutdown has resulted in over 4,000 federal employees being laid off and others, such as TSA workers, continuing to work without pay, causing widespread delays.
- Congress remains deadlocked, with House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries attributing the lack of negotiation to Trump's influence over Republican leaders.